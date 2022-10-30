Rare and Unseen: The Beatles

Not Available

The Beatles. Their story is told for the very first time using original rare film and video of the band, including home movies, concert footage, newsreels and photographs from private collections. There are also interviews with those who surrounded the band, and those who were there from the very start. Also included is an exclusive interview with fan and star in his own right, Phil Collins. For the first time we can see The Beatles relaxed, at play, on and off stage, on film and is a rare glimpse inside the lives of four musicians who shook the world.