Gouzi is an excellent soccer player, but destiny sends countless curveballs their way. They have been living with a rare disease for 11 years, and during that time they fell critically ill 6 times, they were paralyzed 11 times, and they lost their hearing 4 times. Yet they keep on living their life with a playful and staunch spirit. Queerness, disability, life, love, affection and survival are just some of the pieces they use to puzzle together their own true self.