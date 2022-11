Not Available

When the treasure map that became a bone of contention has fallen into the hands of a famous comedian, various funny action applies. Rasa Sayang Eh is a Malay film published in Malaysia in 1959. The film Rasa Sayang Eh published in the form of color film. Rasa Sayang Eh film first aired in 1959 in the cinema across the country. Displaying Wahid Satay, Dollah Sarawak, Kasma Booty, Salmah Ahmad, M. Amin, Yem and crowded again.