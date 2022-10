Not Available

The film takes place in Doha where Shekar Menon, a business tycoon arranges his daughter's wedding to be done in a traditional Kerala style feast. Superstar Mohanlal invites Valliyottu thirumeni to take up the catering for the wedding reception of the star's close friend Shekar Menon's daughter Janaki. Vasudevan, Balu and team fly to Dubai. But circumstances force Balu to take over from his father. As the name suggests, food forms the central character in the film.