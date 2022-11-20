Not Available

Kovač and Dara, whose childhoods start badly, meet in an orphanage and get attached to each other. After ten years, when they are in their teens, and both share an immature view of the world, they accidentally meet again. Kovač is a gang leader, Dara lives a lonely life in her own enchanted world. Kovač's gang starts getting involved in more and more serious deals. When the rascals find themselves caught between loyalty to different mob bosses and running from corrupted policeman, their juvenile illusions disappear. The way back is hardly possible. Will the rascals manage to run beyond, will Kovac and Dara be able to save their wasted youths and begin new lives?