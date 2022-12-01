Not Available

Artem Chagin, one of the countless "conquerors" of Moscow, receives news of the death of his father, who left them with his mother when Artem was still a child. The death of his father does not touch Artem, but wanting to solve material issues by selling the house left by his father, he goes to his small homeland in the city of Sovetsk. There, he unexpectedly meets his father's new family - his wife and six-year-old son, who are backed by a strong Uzbek Diaspora. Trying to solve the problem with the sale of the house, Chagin calls on a local bandit, an old friend of his father, to fight the Diaspora. The conflict is growing like a snowball, turning into a violent confrontation. At the center of all this is Artem, who has lost control of what is happening, and an unhappy widow who just wants to bury her husband.