Not Available

Since the 1960's, journalists, scholars and filmmakers have been examining the Rastafarian movement in an attempt to explain its origins and its core beliefs. RasTa: A Soul's Journey, tells the story of the journey of Rita and Bob Marley's granddaughter's, Donisha Prendergast, to eight countries -- United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Israel, Canada and Jamaica and Ethiopia -- to explore the roots, evolution and impact of Rastafari.