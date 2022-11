Not Available

WW Productions are back this year with a new release packed full of freestyle and freeride action, filmed in the Colorado mountains, Alaska, Canada and of course Candide´s home spot, La Clusaz. To the beat of Raga and Hip Hop, come share the extreme feeling with the best international riders and footage that will have you glued to your seat! So sit back and enjoy the sick tricks that will certainly make this film a success.