Based upon an old Malay myth, it tells the story of Arman (Iqram Dinzly) and Melati (Fouziah Ghous) who chose to live in a bungalow built since the Japanese occupation as both of them wanted to live in a peaceful environment without the hustle and bustle of city life. Mysterious things start to occur after Melati accidentally knocks a marked stone in the vicinity of the house and collapses. Melati's mother, Zaiton (Fauziah Nawi) came to visit but then passed away unexpectedly, shocking both Arman and Melati. Melati frequently day dreams, but in fact she have been possessed by an evil ghost that wants to exact revenge after being awaken by Melati. Eventually, Arman suspects that Pak Mail (Sidek Hussain) is responsible for all the strange occurrences.