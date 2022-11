Not Available

Rasukutti is the spoiled and idle son of rich parents who, upon falling in love with a respected society girl named Aishwarya, must prove his value and worth to her and her family. Will his lazy and irresponsible ways and lack of education mean Rasukutti loses the woman of his dreams? Determined to win over Aishwarya, Rasukutti sets about proving his love and character and, in the process, learns something about life.