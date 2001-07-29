2001

Rat Race

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

July 29th, 2001

Studio

Fireworks Pictures

In an ensemble film about easy money, greed, manipulation and bad driving, a Las Vegas casino tycoon entertains his wealthiest high rollers -- a group that will bet on anything -- by pitting six ordinary people against each other in a wild dash for $2 million jammed into a locker hundreds of miles away. The tycoon and his wealthy friends monitor each racer's every move to keep track of their favorites. The only rule in this race is that there are no rules.

Cast

Seth GreenDuane Cody
Whoopi GoldbergVera Baker
Breckin MeyerNick Schaffer
Amy SmartTracy Faucet
John CleeseDonald P. Sinclair
Wayne KnightZack Mallozzi

