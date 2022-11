Not Available

The Argentinean rockers of Rata Blanca join forces with legendary bassist Glenn Hughes (formerly of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath) for a memorable evening of music filmed live in Buenos Aires in 2003. Tracks include "Caballo Salvaje," "El Amo del Camino," "Cuando la Luz," "Guerrero del Arco Iris," "Mujer Armante" and "Volviendo a Casa," plus the English-language hits "Stormbringer," "Mistreated," "Keep On" and "Burn."