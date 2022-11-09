Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet and Clank tells the story of two unlikely heroes as they struggle to stop a vile alien named Chairman Drek from destroying every planet in the Solana Galaxy. When the two stumble upon a dangerous weapon capable of destroying entire planets, they must join forces with a team of colorful heroes called The Galactic Rangers in order to save the galaxy. Along the way they'll learn about heroism, friendship, and the importance of discovering one's own identity.
|James Arnold Taylor
|Ratchet (voice)
|David Kaye
|Clank (voice)
|Jim Ward
|Captain Qwark (voice)
|Armin Shimerman
|Dr. Nefarious (voice)
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Chairman Drek (voice)
|Marc Graue
|Mr. Zurkon (voice)
View Full Cast >