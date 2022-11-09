Not Available

Ratchet & Clank

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rainmaker Studios

Ratchet and Clank tells the story of two unlikely heroes as they struggle to stop a vile alien named Chairman Drek from destroying every planet in the Solana Galaxy. When the two stumble upon a dangerous weapon capable of destroying entire planets, they must join forces with a team of colorful heroes called The Galactic Rangers in order to save the galaxy. Along the way they'll learn about heroism, friendship, and the importance of discovering one's own identity.

Cast

James Arnold TaylorRatchet (voice)
David KayeClank (voice)
Jim WardCaptain Qwark (voice)
Armin ShimermanDr. Nefarious (voice)
Kevin Michael RichardsonChairman Drek (voice)
Marc GraueMr. Zurkon (voice)

