Arnold "The Governator" Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson aren't the only conservative thinkers in Tinseltown. Challenging the notion that every actor is a raging liberal, this deft documentary (directed by former Democratic speechwriter Jesse Moss) talks to some of the less-publicized "righties" -- including Pat Sajak, Drew Carey, Patricia Heaton and Ben Stein -- to find out what it's really like to live and work in "liberal Hollywood."