A Clara Bow-type young lovely takes a bath. Then, to her horror, she discovers a raggedy rodent (albeit a weirdly immobile one) on the bathroom floor. A passerby comes to her rescue and, as a reward, sticks around to get "better acquainted." But he (and we) have already seen her in the altogether so what is left to uncover? This anonymously made adult short must have been a popular diversion at men's "smokers" and other private events. Its nudity wouldn't be permissible on public U.S. screens for at least another forty years.