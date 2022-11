Not Available

While George Herriman is credited as Kat's creator here, Krazy in this short bears little resemblance to the original comic strip character. In fact, instead of pining for Ignaz Mouse, this Kat is hunting American Indians, what we call Native Americans today, as he gets almost burned at the stake by them (it should be noted that the fire, like in many animated shorts made during this time, has a personality of his own here!).