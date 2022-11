Not Available

Ratt live in Brazil on October 20, 2013. Setlist: 01. Wanted Man / 02. I'm Insane / 03. In Your Direction / 04. You Think You're Tough / 05. Way Cool Jr. / 06. Nobody Rides For Free / 07. Lack Of Communication / 08. Lay It Down / 09. You're In Love / 10. Body Talk / 11. Back For More / 12. Round And Round / 13. Interview