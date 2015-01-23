Emma is a young and beautiful graduate student just starting a new life in New York City. Like most people her age, she is always connected - her phone and laptop are constant companions, documenting her most intimate moments. What she doesn't realize is that she's sharing her life with an uninvited and dangerous guest. A hacker is following Emma’s every move. When the voyeuristic thrill of watching her digitally isn't enough, the situation escalates to a dangerous and terrifying level.
|Ashley Benson
|Emma
|Matt McGorry
|Michael
|Michael William Freeman
|Alex
|Rebecca Naomi Jones
|Nicole
|Alex Cranmer
|Professor
|Karl Glusman
|Brent
