2015

Ratter

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2015

Studio

Start Motion Pictures

Emma is a young and beautiful graduate student just starting a new life in New York City. Like most people her age, she is always connected - her phone and laptop are constant companions, documenting her most intimate moments. What she doesn't realize is that she's sharing her life with an uninvited and dangerous guest. A hacker is following Emma’s every move. When the voyeuristic thrill of watching her digitally isn't enough, the situation escalates to a dangerous and terrifying level.

Cast

Ashley BensonEmma
Matt McGorryMichael
Michael William FreemanAlex
Rebecca Naomi JonesNicole
Alex CranmerProfessor
Karl GlusmanBrent

