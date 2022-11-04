Rattle of a Simple Man

Not Available

Percy Winthram is a naive young man who still lives at home with his mum. In London for the Cup Final with his friends, he finds himself in a Soho strip club, where he meets blonde hostess Cyrenne. Accepting a bet from friend Ginger, he accompanies Cyrenne back to her flat, and a boast-worthy night of lust seems to be on the cards; however, drained of beer and bravado, Percy's innocence and vulnerability become all too evident…