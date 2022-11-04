Not Available

Rattle of a Simple Man

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Percy Winthram is a naive young man who still lives at home with his mum. In London for the Cup Final with his friends, he finds himself in a Soho strip club, where he meets blonde hostess Cyrenne. Accepting a bet from friend Ginger, he accompanies Cyrenne back to her flat, and a boast-worthy night of lust seems to be on the cards; however, drained of beer and bravado, Percy's innocence and vulnerability become all too evident…

Cast

Diane CilentoCyrenne
Michael MedwinGinger
Thora HirdMrs. Winthram
Brian WildeFred
Marianne StoneBarmaid
Bryan MosleyCoach Organiser

View Full Cast >

Images