Not Available

Beni, who has been dating Ida for a long time, is now interested in Ratmi, who becomes a queen of a competition by bribing the judges. The director of the biscuits factory where Ratmi works, uses her image as an advertisement for the biscuits. When Ratmi’s pet goat disturbs her neighbour, Ida’s widowed sister, Beni sells the goat and he uses sale’s commission to date Ida. Other comedic incidents are strung together in this generic comedy.