Like lots of young ladies their age, Marci (Vanessa Lengies) and Summer (Caroline Elliott) have boys on their feverish brains. But the closer the girls get to their school's Spring Fling dance, the further they seem from finding dates. A desperate search for dance partners doesn't turn up any leads until the duo finds a magic ring. Aided by their newfound powers, they transform two pet rats into teen dreamboats -- with nightmarish results.