The story of Aiven Raula Pai Gaya has shown the issues which are relatable to common people's life in modern days. Its the story of three college friends, enjoying their young life but mostly it revolves around Rajveer (Ravinder Grewal). Rajveer is the commander of a short army of three friends and leads them to find fun every time. But with his fun loving life, he has to go through some real difficulties at his family level, friendship level and in his love life. When everything is going right in his life suddenly he gets hit with a big shock which changes the motive of his life. Then he decides to take turn towards rectifying all the problems caused because of him.