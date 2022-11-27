Rauter Trial, Westerbork

Not Available

"Neerlands Nieuws / Polygoon Profilti" "Het Proces Rauter Opens with the trial of Hanns Rauter, an Austrian who was the highest SS official in Nazi-occupied Holland and who was tasked with setting up Westerbork and Vught. The judge's voice, presumably reading the indictment, over footage of well dressed civilians wearing stars either arriving at Westerbork or boarding for deportation to Auschwitz or Belsen. Men, women, and children. Good shots of Dutch military police on duty. Back to Rauter sitting at the trial. Men wearing wooden clogs getting off train at Westerbork lining up next to rail cars. At trial, evidence presented and witnesses called (sync sound). People climbing aboard railcars with armbands, large wheeled litter goes by. Sophia de Groot at far left of the door opening on train wagon #9, gesturing to someone on the platform. People waiting to board clustered around open car.