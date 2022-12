Not Available

The story is about the dream of Rajaram and its impact on the society. Rajaram an enthusiast by nature had only one dream of becoming an actor since his childhood. Being a village resident, he was deprived of that chance to live his dream. Will the duo be able to survive the obstacles or become a victim and succumb to the blind beliefs of the society? Who is the real Ravan, Rajaram or We "The Society"?