Ravana Desam is an tamil dramtic movie written, directed and acted in by Ajay Nuthakki. The others in the cast are Jennifer (heroine), Allu Ramesh, Santhosh, Koutalya, Bharathi Rao, Serisha and Prabhakar. The camera has been handled by V.K. Ramraj, R. Sivan has scored the music, Karthika Srinivas has edited the film and P.S. Varman has taken care of art direction.