Ravanan is a 2006 Malayalam action thriller directed by debutante Jojo Varghese with Kalabhavan Mani in the lead. Jagathy Sreekumar, Megha Jasmine, Madhu Warrier, Sudheesh, Nishant Sagar, Sreejith, Kollam Thulasi, Madhu, and Rajan P.Dev play the other pivotal roles. The story centers on the murder of a judge and how S. P. Ravanan Varghese (Kalabhavan Mani) hunts down the killers. Popularly known as Ravanan, for his aggressive and belligerent style of behaviour, the brainy and brawny super cop begins the investigation. Jagathy Sreekumar plays the sub-inspector assisting him in the case. How Ravanan solves the murder mystery forms the rest of the story.