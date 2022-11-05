Not Available

Baxter Bodine thinks he's planned the perfect robbery. From an armored car at a local horseracing track, he and his cohorts have liberated a huge amount of money, hiding it deep in the woods with plans to return for it in one year, "after the heat cools down." But Baxter planned wrong - and he gets a surprise visit from the LAPD. Now it's up to his friends to recover the cash and get out of town. But with Baxter in possession of the only map, can anyone remember where they hid it? The group searches in frustration and desperation, only to discover that they are not alone in the woods. Someone else is with them, someone who doesn't like people nosing around the area, someone who is out to show them they haven't got what it takes to survive the night on "Raven's Ridge."