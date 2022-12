Not Available

Raven heads to yet another indie venue and there he meets an indie talent in need of a makeover. After languishing in characters like Big Ben, the English gentleman, and The Scranton Strangler, young Chris is about to be repackaged by Raven…all it takes is some scrubs, powder, food coloring and condoms. Oh, and a pocket watch, of course. Head into the always bizarre world of the independents with Raven for some wisdom, hypnosis, and Balls Mahoney’s puke.