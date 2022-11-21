Not Available

Director Manuel Ferrara infuses new excitement and flavor into his reality-based smut, revealing the naked human passion that often escapes the adult industry's formatted fuck scenes. In "Raw 16," the legendary French-American superstud shows private footage of his intimate dates with porn girls more driven by lust than fame. "Raw 16" is an intimate view of what real (albeit sexually attractive) people look like having real sex in real life. Gritty verite trumps cinematic visuals for those more aroused by peeking in on animal instincts than watching staged sex stunts.