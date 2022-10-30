Not Available

RAW illuminates the legend of Greta Mueller, who in the 17th Century found her death at the stake! With her last strength she uttered a curse: "Should bring terror upon you my first-born!" - In the same night, she tormented the child who was to be a likeness of the devil, from the lifeless body of the pregnant woman. Three young women took in late summer of 2009 in the woods for the truth about the devil himself and his mother ... this they have probably found. But all trace of the women are still missing.