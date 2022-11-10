Mark Kaminsky is kicked out of the FBI for his rough treatment of a suspect. He winds up as the sheriff of a small town in North Carolina. FBI Chief Harry Shannon, whose son has been killed by a mobster named Patrovina, enlists Kaminsky in a personal vendetta with a promise of reinstatement into the FBI if Patrovina is taken down. To accomplish this, he must go undercover and join Patrovina's gang.
|Kathryn Harrold
|Monique
|Darren McGavin
|Chief Harry Shannon
|Sam Wanamaker
|Luigi Patrovita
|Paul Shenar
|Paulo Rocca
|Steven Hill
|Martin Lamanski
|Louise Robey
|Lamanski's Girl
