1986

Raw Deal

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1986

Studio

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (DEG)

Mark Kaminsky is kicked out of the FBI for his rough treatment of a suspect. He winds up as the sheriff of a small town in North Carolina. FBI Chief Harry Shannon, whose son has been killed by a mobster named Patrovina, enlists Kaminsky in a personal vendetta with a promise of reinstatement into the FBI if Patrovina is taken down. To accomplish this, he must go undercover and join Patrovina's gang.

Cast

Kathryn HarroldMonique
Darren McGavinChief Harry Shannon
Sam WanamakerLuigi Patrovita
Paul ShenarPaulo Rocca
Steven HillMartin Lamanski
Louise RobeyLamanski's Girl

View Full Cast >

Images