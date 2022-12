Not Available

Raw Meat is the comedic story of a young entertainer, 'J HO', on a quest to prove himself worthy of the group 'RAW MEAT'. 'G FO' heads the group of party entertainers. He runs the island's party scene, and the people pay him and his crew good money for a good show. Check out what happens when you add the spice of rogue entertainer, 'D BABY', into the mix. Is J HO just barbecue? or is he 'RAW MEAT'? Come see whats cooking.