RAWGWAR: The Next Mutation is heavy metal band Gwar's third video release. It was sent out to promoters and the like, prior to Gwar signing to Metal Blade Records. It is a compilation of early MTV and cable TV appearances and a live show from 1989. Track 1 is from Gorgon's video magazine, 2 is of an interview from MTV, 3-5 are live, 6 is a video filmed in the studios where they made their appearance on Dr. Gruesome's Movie Morgue and features a demo version of the song, 7-14 are live, 15 is another Dr. Gruesome video, 16 & 17 are live, and 18 is a video featuring the Hell-O version of "Black And Huge".