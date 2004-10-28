Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who insisted he make his own way, He found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. Touring across the Southern musical circuit, the soulful singer gained a reputation and then exploded with worldwide fame when he pioneered couping gospel and country together.
|Jamie Foxx
|Ray Charles
|Kerry Washington
|Della Bae Robinson
|Regina King
|Margie Hendricks
|Harry Lennix
|Joe Adams
|Clifton Powell
|Jeff Brown
|Bokeem Woodbine
|Fathead Newman
