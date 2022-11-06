Ray Boltz The Concert of a Lifetime

Not Available

"When I was nineteen years old, I attended a contemporary Christian concert. The songs I heard that night wre about faith, hope, and most of all about Jesus. At the end of that concert I gave my heart to the Lord. The Concert of a Lifetime is a video which contains the songs that I've written about that same faith, that same hope, and that same Jesus. It includes 'I Pledge Allegiance to the Lamb,' 'Thank You,' 'I Will Praise the Lord,' and many others. My life was changed at a Christian concert. I hope yours will be too." --Ray Boltz