Rod Steiger narrates this profile of science fiction novelist and playwright Ray Bradbury, highlighting the full scope of the writer's five-decade career. Combining footage of Bradbury at home and on the lecture circuit with comments from his friends, family and colleagues, the film provides a detailed overview of Bradbury's career. Also included are Bradbury's own reflections on his life and works and clips from TV's "The Ray Bradbury Theater."