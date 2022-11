Not Available

Celebrating an artist who helped shape American popular music for more than 50 years, some of Ray Charles's biggest admirers throw him a party to remember. Star-studded performances captured in this memorable live concert feature the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Night and, of course, the legendary piano man himself, while celebrities Paul McCartney, Bill Cosby, Quincy Jones, George Lopez and Gloria Estefan deliver touching personal tributes.