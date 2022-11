Not Available

The unforgettable Ray Charles swings and sings with the best of them in this finger-snapping live performance at the 1997 Montreux Jazz Festival. The legend shows off his prodigious talents and wows the audience with such tunes as "I Don't Know," "Georgia on My Mind," "Mississippi Mud," "Busted," "You Made Me Love You," "Angelina," "Song for You," "Do It to Me Slow," "Shadows of My Mind," "People Will Say We're in Love" and more.