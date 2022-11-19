Ray Charles Live - In Concert with the Edmonton Symphony

Not Available

This DVD was recorded on January 27, 1981 in Edmonton, Alberta at Jubilee Auditorium. It captures Ray Charles at his finest as a live performer, and includes performances of classics "Hit The Road Jack", "Georgia On My Mind", "And Take These Chains From My Heart", mixed in both stereo and Dolby Surround 5.1. Track Listing: 1. Riding Thumb 2. Busted 3. Georgia On My Mind 4. Oh, What A Beautiful Morning 5. Some Enchanted Evening 6. Hit The Road Jack 7. I Can't Stop Loving You 8. Take These Chains From My Heart 9. I Can See Clearly Now 10. What'd I Say 11. America The Beautiful 12. Long Gone Lonesome 13. Steel Guitar Rag 14. Let's Fall In Love