Through interviews, archival footage and a visit to one of the most important restaurants in the world, this appetizing installment of A&E's "Biography" series tells the story of McDonald's founder Ray Kroc -- the godfather of fast food as we know it. Starting out as a fresh-faced paper-cup salesman, Kroc struck up a deal with two brothers who owned a hamburger stand, agreeing to franchise their business. The rest, as they say, is history.