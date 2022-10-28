Ray Mears and the Path of Grey Owl

Not Available

“The question is not what we get out of nature, but what can we give back to nature.” The Path of Grey Owl is a new film by Goh Iromoto. It follows world-renowned woodsman Ray Mears through the wilderness of Temagami, Canada as he explores the path of acclaimed author and conservationist Grey Owl (also known as Archibald Belaney). While reflecting on the landscape that shaped Grey Owl into the person that he was, Ray further delves into Grey Owl’s message about protecting our wilderness, and explains why this is still so relevant and important in our present day.