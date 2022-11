Not Available

In 1989, 24-year-old Rayful Edmond was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and homicide, but as director Troy Reed's documentary shows, Edmond didn't let incarceration stop his criminal activities. Coincidence put him in a cell with one of Colombia's biggest cocaine distributors, allowing Edmond to expand his Washington, D.C.–based empire from behind bars. The irony of the ensuing events is as riveting as any Hollywood film.