Dramatic rendition of a real life crime wave that terrorized the city of Alexandria, Egypt, between the years 1920 and 1922. Women are disappearing without a trace in what looked like the work of a serial killer. Being Egypt's first ever case of serial killings, the police is relentless and assigns the case to their best inspector. He traces the leads to sisters Raya and Sekina, but it becomes a race against time before they kill again.