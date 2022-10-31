Raya Tak Jadi!

Not Available

A busineman is waiting for his imported fruit dates to arrive during the month of Ramadan. However, the contena does not arrive and as a result of this he suffers from losses. He instructs two of his staffs to kidnap Haji Ehsan (Jalaluddin Hassan), who is the keeper of the rulers’ seal and ask for ransom money from his family. They lock him at the bonnet of a taxi. Problem arises when they accidentally change taxi that belongs to Shuib (Saiful Apek). Together with his deaf brother Bob (Johan Raja Lawak), they manage to rescue him and discover his real identity. Later, the businessman and his staffs manage to get caught by the police in the end.