Raya Tak Raya

Not Available

Fairuz is a sophomore in fashion at his college. He is famous for his beautiful and well-groomed clothes. His parents, Pak Saad and Mak Kiah are very proud of him. Overwhelmed by the excitement, Pak Saad and Mak Kiah received numerous orders from the whole village. Fairuz's range of bookings makes Fairuz anxious and unable to cater to the reservation orders. Worried about not being able to complete all the dress orders, Pak Saad, Mak Kiah and Fairuz fled the village. Will they manage to prepare all the orders before Aidilfitri?