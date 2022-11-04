Not Available

Hikaru, Umi and Fuu, three junior high schoolers, are magically transported to the mystical land of Cephiro, where they become Magic Knights in the service of Princess Emeraude in this fantasy-filled anime feature. Under the spell of an evil high priest, Cephiro is materializing in the same dimension as Tokyo, and now only this specially selected trio can save Cephiro, Tokyo and the world from complete destruction.