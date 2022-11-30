Raymond Lam LF Light Up My Live Concert 2011

Not Available

Amidst his full schedule of movies and television dramas, Raymond Lam returned to the Hong Kong Coliseum for the third summer in a row with the 2011 LF Light Up My Live concert tour. Held on July 29-31, the concert highlighted Raymond's catchall repertoire of sizzling hot dance pop numbers and family-friendly TVB theme songs. He performed new songs from his LF album including the uptempo Chok, Heat Radiation, Broken, and Light up my Life, as well as all the fan-favorite ballads. Raymond also presented cover versions of Nicholas Tse's "Must Leave" and Faye Wong's "Border Between Love and Pain".