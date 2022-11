Not Available

Jean Gourguet's 1928 49-minute silent feels like a French precursor to Siodmak's 1930 "Menschen am Sonntag". It shows us how Parisians of the 1920s spent their Sundays, by following the progress of four young people on their day off - a girl, her beau, and his two rivals. The film is at turns comic, wistful and romantic.