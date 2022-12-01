Raz, jeszcze raz

Not Available

The movie is an attractive comedy of mistakes with large dose of humor and action. At the same time it is a sentimental story about group of friends who grew up in the same town in the 90s, taking their first steps into adulthood together. The story is about boys form Sopot who 20 years ago were a best friends for life. They had a band, they graduated from Hight school together. As a result of a various circumstances the group of friends fell apart and each of the boys went their own way. We meet the characters when they are 40 years old. They live in different cities, have different professions and lives. Theirs everyday life is interrupted by an unexpected visitor - a women who turns out to be the fiancée of the member of the former group. She invites them to a bachelor party - a surprise for her future husband. Despite their doubts the men come to their hometown to learn that old friend is dead.