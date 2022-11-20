Răzbunare finală

Not Available

In this action-packed thriller, ex-cop Joey Randall (Richard Grieco) suddenly finds his affair with Sharon Moreno (Priscilla Barnes), wife of Police Chief George Moreno (John Saxon), has turned deadly. Randall discovers her lifeless body in a pool of blood, never suspecting he'll be blamed and his life will be turned into a chaotic tailspin! As the re-election campaign for Mayor Richardson (Corbin Bernsen) draws near, the Chief's right hand man, Captain James (Martin Kove), recruits two assassins to go after Randall. With no memory of the night of the murder, Randall turns to an old love and goes from being the hunted to the determined hunter in a desperate search for the truth and FINAL PAYBACK!